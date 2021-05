5 1 of 5 H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 5 H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 5 of 5









Members of the Ridgefield police department gathered Thursday to honor the lives of past officers who have died, an annual tradition they had to skip last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“These are the men and women who served before us. We pay tribute to them and remember the good times,” Chief Jeffery Kreitz said, noting these officers spent a “significant portion of their lives serving and protecting our community,” and officers today are “an extension” of the values and lessons from them.