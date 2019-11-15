Ridgefield police arrest man for striking mother with baseball bat (UPDATE)

A 21-year-old Ridgefield man was arrested for beating his mother with a baseball bat on Peaceable Street at 11:43 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, police said.

Ridgefield police said Colin Donnelly, 21, was charged with first-degree assault and was being held on $250,000 bond.

The woman, 55, was transported to Danbury Hospital by Ridgefield paramedics. Her injuries were believed to be serious.

“The Ridgefield Police responded to a Peaceable St. address for a reported domestic incident in progress. An individual in need of medical attention was located and assisted by officers and Ridgefield Fire Department staff. The victim was transported to the Danbury Hospital for treatment,” said Capt. Shawn Platt in a press release.

Donnelly is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Nov. 18, in state Superior Court in Danbury.