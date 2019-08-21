Ridgefield police arrest man for stealing from CVS

The CVS on Branchville Road. The CVS on Branchville Road. Photo: Stephen Coulter / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Stephen Coulter / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Ridgefield police arrest man for stealing from CVS 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

A Brookyln, N.Y. man for stealing from the CVS on Branchville Road around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.

According to a release on the department’s Facebook page, the suspect set off an alarm and was seen leaving the store with two bags of merchandise that he had not purchased.

Capt. Shawn Platt identified the man as Namor Clarke, 27.

“The male left in a vehicle that was later located in the CVS parking lot on Main St. Clarke was attempting to take merchandise from the Main Street store when he saw officers in the parking lot and left the merchandise in the store,” Ridgefield police said in the release.

After reviewing video surveillance and witness statements, Ridgefield detectives determined that Clarke was the individual involved in the larceny at CVS in Branchville.

Platt said that the property from the Branchville CVS was recovered from Clarke’s car.

Clarke is scheduled to appear in Danbury Superior Court on Tuesday, Sept. 3.