Ridgefield police arrest ‘housekeeper’ for failing to stop youth party

A Danbury woman was arrested for failure to halt possession of alcohol to minors at a house party on Nursery Road Friday, Oct. 18.

Ridgefield police said Margaret Heredia-Mineolti, 49, was charged after officers were dispatched to the house located at 141 Nursery Road around 10:30 p.m. for reports of “a large youth gathering.”

According to a report, there were about 30 teenagers present with one adult female — Heredia-Mineolti — at the residence.

There was “alcohol in plain view,” the report said.

Police said that all the youths in attendance contracted their parents for safe rides home.

Heredia-Mineolti was listed as a “family friend/housekeeper” in the report. She was issued a misdemeanor summons for failing to halt possession of alcohol to minors.

She was released at the scene on a written promise to appear in Danbury Superior Court on Nov. 5.