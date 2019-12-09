Ridgefield police arrest drunk driver for causing June accident

Ridgefield Police Department, Ridgefield, Conn. Thursday, March 28, 2019. Ridgefield Police Department, Ridgefield, Conn. Thursday, March 28, 2019. Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield police arrest drunk driver for causing June accident 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A South Salem Road man turned himself in on a warrant for driving under the influence of alcohol at Ridgefield police headquarters at 6 p.m. on Nov. 26.

Ridgefield police said Fabian Mazuera, 48, was additionally charged with following too closely, reckless driving, speeding, and possession of less than a half ounce of marijuana.

According to a report, Mazuera was responsible for causing a three-car accident on June 1, 2019.

He was processed and released on a $1,000 bond. He appeared in court last week.