https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Ridgefield-police-arrest-drunk-driver-for-causing-14892641.php
Ridgefield police arrest drunk driver for causing June accident
Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
A South Salem Road man turned himself in on a warrant for driving under the influence of alcohol at Ridgefield police headquarters at 6 p.m. on Nov. 26.
Ridgefield police said Fabian Mazuera, 48, was additionally charged with following too closely, reckless driving, speeding, and possession of less than a half ounce of marijuana.
According to a report, Mazuera was responsible for causing a three-car accident on June 1, 2019.
He was processed and released on a $1,000 bond. He appeared in court last week.
View Comments