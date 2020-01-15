Ridgefield police: Suspicious mailbox activity reported

The Ridgefield Police Department is warning residents to report suspicious activity that they see around mailboxes in town.

Capt. Shawn Platt confirmed that the department received a call on Tuesday, Jan. 14, about a suspicious indiviudal on a bicycle in the area of Barrack Hill Road.

He added that there were no witnesses to mailbox tampering.

“There were no other incidents reported to us,” Platt said. “If anyone sees anyone acting suspicious they should notify the Police Department.”