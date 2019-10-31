Ridgefield police: Stamford man arrested for DUI

A Stamford man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving a vehicle without a license, and failure to maintain a proper lane on Wilton Road West at 2:11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.

Ridgefield police said Luis Ibanez, 37, was observed driving southbound on Wilton Road West.

According to a report, his vehicle crossed over the double yellow line multiple times.

The vehicle was pulled over, the report said, and an investigation revealed the operator was under the influence of alcohol.

Ibanez failed a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest. He was released on a $100 bond.