Ridgefield police: Popped bubble wrap confused as ‘shots fired’

Loose bubble wrap that escaped someone's trash on Friday morning in Ridgefield was driven over by passing cars and reported as "shots fired" to Ridgefield police officers.

Ridgefield police received a call reporting “shots fired” on West Lane near Olmstead Lane on Friday morning.

An investigation soon revealed that the shots were in fact bubble wrap that had escaped from someone’s trash and was being “popped” by passing cars.

The responding officer apprehended the offending wrap — without need for cuffs.