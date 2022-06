Macklin Reid / Hearst Connecticut Media

RIDGEFIELD — A teenager has been arrested in connection with the graffiti markings found on a Tiger Hollow turf field at Ridgefield High School on June 15, police said in a statement Friday.

The 17-year-old resident of Brewster, N.Y., was arrested Thursday and charged with third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree intimidation based on bigotry/bias, police said.