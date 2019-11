Ridgefield police: Man arrested for shoplifting from Kohl’s

A Stonewall Lane man was arrested for larceny in the sixth degree at Kohl’s at 1:18 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Ridgefield police said John Errico, 22, was caught shoplifting by the store’s loss-prevention department.

He was released on a promise to appear in court on Tuesday, Nov. 26.