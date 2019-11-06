Ridgefield police: Drunk driver drove car off Branchville Road

A Danbury woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Branchville Road at 5:27 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Ridgefield police said Susan Shafer, 57, drove her car off the road near the intersection of Branchville Road and Cooper Road.

According to a report, police officers responded to the scene of a one-car accident and determined Shafer had been driving drunk.

She was also issued a ticket for traveling too fast for conditions. Her car was towed from the scene with extensive damage, the report said.

Shafer was processed and released on a $200 bond. She is set to appear in court Friday, Nov. 15.