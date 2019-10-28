Ridgefield police: Danbury man arrested for DUI after failed evasion

A Danbury man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Ridgebury Road at 11:40 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18

Ridgefield police said Manuel Mopocho, 41, was also charged with speeding, operating a vehicle without a license and evading police.

According to a report, an officer attempted to pull over Mopocho’s vehicle on Ridgebury Road but the driver accelerated in an attempt to elude the traffic stop.

Police said that the officer eventually got the car to pull over on Old Trolley Road. Mopocho failed a field sobriety test on the scene and was placed under arrest, the report said.

He was released on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 6.