Ridgefield police union president, former school resource officer retires after 20 'dedicated' years

RIDGEFIELD — The town's police department said goodbye to one of its longstanding officers this month as Chris Daly retired after two decades of service.
“We would like to thank Officer Daly for his 20 years of dedicated service to the Ridgefield Police Department and to our community,” said Chief Jeff Kreitz of the Ridgefield Police Department in a post on the Ridgefield CT Police Department Facebook page. “We wish him well in his future endeavors.”