Ridgefield police: Car stolen from Prospect Street found on Danbury Road

The Ridgefield Police Department has reported another stolen car in the village. It's the fourth stolen car in Ridgefield in 2019 and the third in the downtown area.

Another car has been stolen from a residence in downtown Ridgefield.

This time, a Suzuki SX4 was taken from the driveway of a Prospect Street home and discovered unoccupied at the intersection of Danbury Road and Ethan Allen Highway (Route 7).

According to a Ridgefield police report, the car was taken overnight on Sunday, Oct. 7, and was discovered Monday, Oct. 8.

The keys were left inside the vehicle, like several other cars that have been stolen in the area.

Capt. Shawn Platt said that six other vehicles were also rummaged through overnight on Oct. 7. One resident reported a missing wallet, and another person reported missing $40 from their car.

“The Suzuki SX4 was located unoccupied near the Danbury Road and Ethan Allen Highway intersection,” Capt. Platt said. “Two additional vehicles were rummaged through outside residences on Danbury Road near where the Suzuki SX4 was located. All of the vehicles entered were unlocked.”

Anyone with information should call the Ridgefield Police Department at 203-438-6531.