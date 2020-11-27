Ridgefield plans virtual lighting ceremony Friday with Santa

Izabella Botelho, 4, of Ridgefield meets Santa at the Lounsbury House at the annual Holiday tree-lighting on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 in Ridgefield Conn. Izabella Botelho, 4, of Ridgefield meets Santa at the Lounsbury House at the annual Holiday tree-lighting on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 in Ridgefield Conn. less Izabella Botelho, 4, of Ridgefield meets Santa at the Lounsbury House at the annual Holiday tree-lighting on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 in Ridgefield Conn. Izabella Botelho, 4, of Ridgefield meets Santa at the ... more Photo: Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close Ridgefield plans virtual lighting ceremony Friday with Santa 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

Lights, action, Santa!

Santa Claus is expected to make a visit during the virtual holiday celebration Ridgefield is putting on today in lieu of the annual downtown countdown and turning on of the village holiday lights. There’ll be entertainament, and the Curran brothers will flip the ceremonial light switch, and a Zoom appearance by Santa.

No in-person events will take place due to COVID-19, but a virtual town celebration is planned on Friday Nov. 27, at 5:45 p.m. that people will be able to view in several ways:

• Comcast - Channel 24

• Youtube Channel - Town of Ridgefield, CT - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiiOohQ3JsHHsorYDFYeHg

• The Town Website on BoxCast available here: https://www.ridgefieldct.org/board-selectmen/pages/meetingvideos

Ira Joe Fisher will return as Master of Ceremonies along with other participants including First Selectman Rudy Marconi, Sarah Grossman from the Chamber of Commerce and Mary Jones from Downtown Ridgefield.

While the lights on Main Street are already lit, ten-year-old Conner Curran, his twin brother Kyle and eight-year old brother William will “pull the holiday switch” during the virtual event to officially kick off Ridgefield’s Holiday season.

ACT, the Ridgefield High School Choir, the Ridgefield High School Orchestra, the Prospector, the Theatre Barn, the Ridgefield Chorale, The First Congregational Church, the Theatre Barn and more have been planning an entertaining evening.

Santa’s visit via zoom will give children an opportunity to see Santa and to hear a 2020 message specifically for Ridgefield.

A special email address that goes straight into Santa’s mailbox has been set up for anyone wishing to send a letter. Send letters to Santa@RidgefieldCT.org.

“We wanted to find a way to celebrate even if we can’t be downtown in person for a countdown,” said First Selectman Rudy Marconi. “This is the year to stay home so we can all stay safe, and some very creative people have put together a not-to-be missed show. I’m pretty excited about it.”

For more information: https://www.destinationridgefield.com/ridgefield-holiday-kick-off.