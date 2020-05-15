Ridgefield plans testing with cases at 180, deaths at 40

Ridgefield is offering drive through COVID-19 testing Saturday, May 16, from 11 to 3 at the town Recreation Center. The town asks people to preregister. The New Haven testing site shown here on Thursday, May 14, was operated by CVS Health. less Ridgefield is offering drive through COVID-19 testing Saturday, May 16, from 11 to 3 at the town Recreation Center. The town asks people to preregister. The New Haven testing site shown here on Thursday, May ... more Photo: Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield plans testing with cases at 180, deaths at 40 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

With 180 Ridgefielders, cumulatively, having tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the coronavirus crisis, and the number of deaths from the disease up to 40 now, the town is planning to offer testing on Saturday, May 16.

Instructions on preregistration for Saturday’s testing, as well as information on the re-opening of Ridgefield, and on the availability of masks to small businesses, are part of the Friday. May 15, update from the town.

The release from the Ridgefield Office of Emergency Management follows:

RIDGEFIELD, CT: May 15, 2020:

Town wide testing will take place Saturday, May 16 at Parks and Recreation Center, located at 195 Danbury Road from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (last appointment time 2:30.)

Preregistration is recommended by going to: https://docsmedicalgroup.com/get-tested.

Because the site has crashed a few times due to excessive activity, alternatively you can send the following information to: to personnel@ridgefieldct.org: Full Name, Date of Birth, Address, Insurance Provider Name and Member ID Number, Cell phone (if none, a landline) and Email Address.

A confirmation call will let you know about your appointment has been registered. Be sure to bring Drivers License (or other proof of CT residency-bill with your name, ID, etc.).

For more detailed information visit: www.ridgefieldct.org.

No prescription is required. Results will be given by the phone number you gave at registration. There will be future tests announced.

Those who have ordered masks should pick them up at on Tuesday, May 19 at the Boys and Girls Club from 10-12. You must bring a printed paper copy of the email that you have received confirming distribution instructions. If you have questions email: pio@ridgefieldoem.org.

Reopen Ridgefield Guidelines can be found on the town website: www.ridgefieldct.org and on the ECDC website: www.ridgefieldct.com. For questions call the hotline: 203-431-2718.

If you want to register your business opening date and your service descriptions, call the hotline.

The State of Connecticut and the Connecticut Business & Industry Association (CBIA) is continuing their mask distribution program to businesses with less than 50 employees. Businesses are eligible to receive up to two surgical masks per employee. To apply please go to: https://www.ctcovidresponse.org/request-masks-for-ct-small-business. Once you apply, check your email frequently for further instructions on pick up.

Health Director Ed Briggs reports there are 180 cumulative positive COVID-19 tests and sadly, 40 deaths, all but three associated with care facilities.

Reopen Ridgefield Hotline: 8:30AM-4:30PM Monday-Friday 203-431-2718. 24,000 people working together, to restore our vibrant economy, slowly and safely.