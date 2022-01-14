Ridgefield planning board approves solar panels to facilitate composting system
1 of9
The Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously approved the installation of ground-mounted solar panels behind the town’s recycling center. The panels will facilitate a closed-loop composting system in the near future. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of9
The composting system will be installed behind the recycling center near the electronics drop-off and yard waste area, Planning & Zoning Chairman Robert Hendrick said.
Site plan / Screen capture Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9
The Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously approved the installation of ground-mounted solar panels behind the town’s recycling center. The panels will facilitate a closed-loop composting system in the near future. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of9
The Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously approved the installation of ground-mounted solar panels behind the town’s recycling center. The panels will facilitate a closed-loop composting system in the near future. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9
The Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously approved the installation of ground-mounted solar panels behind the town’s recycling center. The panels will facilitate a closed-loop composting system in the near future. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of9
The Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously approved the installation of ground-mounted solar panels behind the town’s recycling center. The panels will facilitate a closed-loop composting system in the near future. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
9 of9
RIDGEFIELD — The town is one step closer to establishing a closed-loop composting system on the grounds of the recycling center on South Street.
The Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously approved this week an application from Dwayne Escola to construct a 12-foot-by-14-foot ground-mounted solar array behind the facility. The panels will power an aerated static pile composting system that will soon be installed there.
Alyssa covers the town of Ridgefield for Hearst Connecticut Media Group. She previously worked at the Herald Community Newspapers on (not in) Long Island, N.Y. Her reporting has been recognized in the New York Press Association's Better Newspaper Contest, but she is most proud of her award for best headline writing. When she's not on the beat, Alyssa enjoys going to the beach, exploring new places and belting at karaoke.