Ridgefield pianist wins first prize in competition

Ridgefield pianist Ava Turner, a home-schooled 12th grade student, was awarded the first prize in the 44th Musical Club of Hartford High School Piano Competition on Jan. 4 at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in West Hartford, where she performed an adjudicated program of Bach, Chopin, and Ravel.

The prize includes a $600 cash award, a certificate of achievement, and a performance in the Winners Recital on Jan. 19, at 2 p.m. at the same church.

Currently an intern for the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra, Ava has performed at Lounsbury House, Founders Hall, and Laurel Ridge in Ridgefield as well as in recital at Richter House in Danbury. A winner of many competitive auditions in both Connecticut and New York, Ava has performed at Weill Hall at Carnegie Hall, at the Tenri Cultural Institute, and at Steinway Hall in New York City. She is a pupil of Edith Sullivan of Danbury.