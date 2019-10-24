Image 1 of / 1

Ridgefield Physical Therapy has announced that Ann Nolan, a certified hand therapist and Lymphedema therapist, is now a certified yoga teacher.

Completing over 200 hours of training in Vinyasa Yoga with a focus on body alignment, Nolan looks forward to incorporating her years of physical therapy practice with the practice of yoga.

For more information, visit ridgefieldphysicaltherapy.com or call 203 438-1898.