Ridgefield photographer packs his camera bags for Tokyo games

Kieran Smith isn't the only resident representing Ridgefield at the Olympics this summer. While the town native competes in the pool for Team USA, photographer Joe McNally will shoot the action from the sidelines for Zuma Press, the world's largest independent press agency.
McNally, 68, has been a professional photographer since 1978. He remarked with a hearty laugh that he’s been in the industry “longer than it’d make sense to be.” Over the past 40 years he has freelanced for a handful of wire services, shot for Sports Illustrated and National Geographic and was the last staff photographer Life Magazine ever hired.