Ridgefield party host busted for second time in November

A 19-year-old Dogwood Drive resident was arrested for permitting alcohol consumption to minors at his home on Nov. 22.

Ridgefield police said Connor Messenkopf was hosting a youth party with 19 people in attendance — 12 of whom were underage juveniles.

According to a report, the department received a “text-to-911” message about the party and sent several officers to 11 Dogwood Drive. At the scene, officers discovered youth present and alcohol being consumed.

Messenkopf, who was previously arrested at his home on Nov. 2 for the same charges, was released on a promise to appear in court Monday, Dec. 2.