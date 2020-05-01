‘Ridgefield-opoly’ is on sale by Rotary to serve charities

It’s like the famous game with a local twist: “Ridgefield-opoly.”

The game takes the familiar places and organizations that Ridgefield offers — Main Street, Lounsbury House, The Boys and Girls Club, Keeler Tavern, Ridgefield Library, Fairfield County Bank, the town’s great businesses, and many community non-profit organizations — and puts them into a vehicle for fun family entertainment.

The Ridgefield Rotary is selling the game, figuring people will be looking for some family fun and entertainment.

“Given puzzles are big for family entertainment we thought we would like to give Ridgefield families another option during the lockdown,” said the Rotary’s Joe Savino.

The Ridgefield-opoly game is available now and can be purchased for $30. Rotary will use the proceeds to support Ridgefield non profit organizations.

People can buy the game online with a credit card at http://www.ridgefieldrotary.org/ridgefieldopoly/.

The games will be delivered contact-free to homes in Ridgefield.

“Support Ridgefield during this challenging time and buy this gift for friends and family!” Savino said. “What better way is there to celebrate the best of Connecticut’s Number 1 town?”