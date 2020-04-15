Ridgefield officials anticipate flattening of COVID-19 growth curve

A “flattening of the curve” of COVID-19 numbers is beginning to show thanks to social distancing efforts, town officials say, even as Ridgefield counts 126 cases of the disease and a total of 16 deaths attributed to it through Wednesday, April 15.

Ridgefield Responds is taking applications for townspeople in need of financial assistance, and First Selectman Marconi is grateful for all the well-wishes he’s received during his continuing recovery from COVID-19, the town’s Wednesday afternoon release says. There is also information on masks.

Below is the full “update” release for April 15 from the town emergency managment office:

RIDGEFIELD: April 15, 2020: 2PM: First Selectman Rudy Marconi thanks everyone for their ongoing get well wishes and reports that he is feeling much better after a long two weeks of suffering with COVID-19. He also thanks Ridgefield for continuing to work hard by doing their part to flatten the curve but urges people to wear face coverings when they go into public places, like the grocery store.

Here are today’s updates:

Health Officials throughout the region are reporting a flattening of the curve and Emergency Management Director Dick Aarons emphasizes that this is because people are continuing to do their part. Two weeks ago, he says, the story was bleak, but applauds residents for rallying by staying home, wearing masks when they do have to go out, social distancing, sanitizing and being sensible when they are taking advantage of the outdoors. This continued cooperation is what will help avoid a spike.

Health Director Ed Briggs reports that we currently have approximately 126 active cases and 16 deaths but notes that these numbers might be skewed in that many people, particularly those with mild symptoms, have not been tested. The good news is that more people are being released from the hospital than those being admitted.

The Office of Emergency Management Public Information office (OEM PIO) will continue to update residents on COVID-19 as new information becomes available. The OEM PIO will also be posting information on how recovery will begin as it becomes available.

Please continue to wear face coverings/masks in public, particularly in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.”

Face coverings can be fashioned by using simple at home materials. For guidelines see:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html

Ridgefield Responds is now accepting applications for Ridgefield residents who are experiencing immediate financial difficulties as a result of COVID-19. For applications and information on eligibility, please go to the town website, www.ridgefieldct.org . Ridgefield Responds is a public 501C-3 under the Friends of Ridgefield and is comprised of donated funds for the purpose of assisting Ridgefield Residents who are experiencing immediate financial difficulties as a result of COVID-19. All donations for the program are tax deductible and can be sent to: Friends of Ridgefield-Ridgefield Responds at 400 Main Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Upcoming meetings of the Board of Selectmen on April 22 and the tri-board meeting on April 23 for budget discussions will be virtual. Information on how to tune in will be posted on the town web site.

Stay home, stay safe, stay healthy.