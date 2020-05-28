Ridgefield offers rental assistance, testing, masks, PPE

Ridgefield’s continuing donor-financed rental assistance program, Saturday’s planned COVID-19 testing at the Recreation Center, and continuing mask and PPE distributions are part of the town’s information release.

The Ridgefield Office of Emergency Management said:

As the three-month Ridgefield Responds Rental Assistance program winds down at the end of June, First Selectman Rudy Marconi wants to thank the generous donors who provided funding and hopes this program has helped many residents affected by COVID-19 get through this difficult time. Applications will be accepted to the end of June provided funds are still available, and there is a three-grant limit per applicant. Residents requiring additional help should contact the COVID-19 hotline at 203-431-2718.

Town wide testing for current evidence of COVID-19 for all residents will take place Saturday, May 30 at Parks and Recreation Center, located at 195 Danbury Road from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (last appointment time 2:30.) No prescription is required.

Preregistration is recommended by going to : https://docsmedicalgroup.com/get-tested

Be sure to bring Drivers License (or other proof of CT residency-bill with your name, School ID, etc. Note: the time may be different from the time indicated during registration.

When registering, under Visit Info, go to the Reason for the Visit drop-down menu by clicking the arrow to the right, you must select “COVID19 Ridgefield Resident.” Enter your personal and insurance information there. If uninsured, additional steps will be required at the time of the testing. Follow the instructions in the pale blue box to verify the phone number you provided. Once complete, an onscreen confirmation will appear and an email will arrive later. Ignore the Danbury address listed and plan to proceed to the Parks and Recreation Center, located at 195 Danbury Road. It is not necessary to register for the portal.

The tests are first come/registered, first served. There will be very limited tests for non-registered Ridgefield residents, so please register in advance. On the day of the test, you must bring your license and insurance card! (a copy of both will help speed up the check-in process).

While supplies last, the State of Connecticut has secured infrared thermometers for small businesses, nonprofits, and places of worship to support safe reopening activities. Entities that would like to request a thermometer can fill out the forms located at ct.gov/coronavirus in the “Access to Personal Protective Equipment” section. Follow the appropriate links for your business type.

The State is continuing the mask distribution program to businesses with less than 50 employees (two masks per employee.). Apply at: https://www.ctcovidresponse.org/request-masks-for-ct-small-business. Once you apply, check your email frequently for further instructions on pick up. If you do not receive an email, look in your junk/spam or trash folders.

Those who ordered PPE last week should bring a printed email confirmation to the Boys & Girls Club on Tuesday, June 2, between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for distribution.

Reopen Ridgefield Hotline: 12:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday 203-431-2718.