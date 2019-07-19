Ridgefield notables: Dr. Newton Shaffer was nation’s top orthopedic surgeon, friend of Teddy Roosevelt

On Sept. 2, 1902, President Theodore Roosevelt was visiting Pittsfield, Mass., when his horse-drawn carriage was struck by a trolley and was thrown 40 feet. The president was hurled to the ground, breaking a bone in his leg that lead to an infection that took more than two months to heal.

The president’s condition worried Dr. Newton Shaffer, a longtime friend and one of the country’s first orthopedic surgeons.

On Oct. 2, he wrote Roosevelt at the White House, saying he was sending a special chair to make it easy for him to be carried up and down stairs. The president was grateful for the gift, especially from Shaffer. After all, the president’s father had championed Shaffer 30 years earlier as a pioneer in the field of orthopedic surgery and the president had recently backed the creation of Shaffer’s innovative hospital for crippled children.

The son of a minister, Newton Melman Shaffer was born in Kinderhook, N.Y., in 1846, and received his medical degree from New York University in 1867. He began his career at the Hospital for the Ruptured and Crippled, specializing in orthopedic surgery.

His work caught the attention of Theodore Roosevelt Sr., father of the future president and a prominent philanthropist. He had been a founder of the Orthopaedic Dispensary and Hospital (now part of Columbia University Medical Center). In 1871, he convinced Shaffer to become a surgeon at the hospital and then take over management of it.

A few years later, Roosevelt Sr. persuaded Shaffer to serve as the first orthopedic surgeon at St. Luke’s Hospital in New York. In the 1880s and 90s, he was also professor of orthopedic surgery at NYU and then Cornell Medical School.

Shaffer’s specialty was children, particularly those whose bones had been ravaged by tuberculosis.

In 1900, with support from the state, Shaffer founded the New York State Hospital for Crippled and Deformed Children, refashioning an estate overlooking the Hudson River. The bill for the hospital’s funding was signed by Gov. Theodore Roosevelt.

The institution has become today’s Helen Hayes Hospital, the nation’s first free-standing, state-operated hospital dedicated to the treatment of people with physical disabilities.

Around 1900, Shaffer decided to build a country place in Ridgefield off of Wilton Road West. Shaffer called his estate “Beacon Hill Cottage.” The house still stands today.

Over his career, Shaffer invented many instruments and mechanical devices for use in orthopedic surgery. He continued to oversee his children’s hospital and write books until his death in 1928 at age 82.