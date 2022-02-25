Ridgefield nonprofits seek $740K in American Rescue Plan funds to support arts, cultural ‘movement’
Many arts and culture organizations in town, including The Ridgefield Playhouse, pictured, pivoted to livestreaming events during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ridgefield Playhouse / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut . Thursday, April 29, 2021, Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media file photo Show More Show Less 3 of9
Edgar Cortes teaches a class at The Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance. The conservatory is the only nonprofit dance school in the town's designated cultural district. July 23, 2021, Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media file photo Show More Show Less
Hadley Hopke participates in a class at The Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance. The conservatory is the only nonprofit dance school in the town's designated cultural district. July 23, 2021, Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media file photo Show More Show Less 6 of9
Many arts and culture organizations in town, including Keeler Museum & History Center, pivoted to digital programming during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Keeler Museum & History Center / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
Fairfield resident Duane Lanham took up the Ridgefield Theater Barn on its invitation to “Steal the Ghost Light,” with a performance of “Pennies from Heaven.” His video, and creative submissions from others, can be seen on the theater’s home page.
Lauren Lanham / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
RIDGEFIELD — Representatives from the Ridgefield Arts Council and Economic & Community Development Commission want some of the town’s American Rescue Plan monies allocated toward its arts and culture organizations.
Of Ridgefield’s roughly $7.4 million federal stimulus, the groups are seeking 10 percent of the total — or $740,000 — to be distributed among 24 nonprofits to help cover COVID-related losses and expenses.