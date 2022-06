RIDGEFIELD — The nonprofit organization Ridgefield Responds is holding an event on Sunday to support the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The event, called Rasom (Together) in Ridgefield, will be at Ballard Park, 485 Main St., from noon to 4 p.m.

There will be food trucks, Ukrainian delicacies, Ukrainian crafts, two bands playing rock and blues music, and family activities such as face painting, balloon animals, woven bracelets, and sunflower seed planting.

There will also be sunflower art sales, a community embroidery project and more activities.

The host for the afternoon program will be Emmy Award-winner and Ridgefield celebrity Ira Joe Fisher, who will lead a short program of speakers to include First Selectman Rudy Marconi, state Rep. Aimee Berger-Girvalo, D-Ridgefield, state Sen. Will Haskell, D-Westport, and state Sen. Julie Kushner, D-Danbury.

Ukrainian American and Ridgefield resident Ross Voytovych will speak about his family’s experience since the war began in late February.

Working in partnership with other town organizations, the event aims to bring the community together to express its solidarity with the Ukrainian people, offer a message of hope, and raise funds to help those in need, according to a release.

Groups participating include:

● Ridgefield Guild of Artists - member painted sunflower canvases will be on sale

● Ridgefield Garden Club - planting sunflowers (Ukrainian’s national flower) in their native garden and handing out peat pots with sunflower seeds to take home

● School of Rock

● Cobalt Blue Band - with Dr. Thomas Cigno on keyboard

● Ridgefield Chorale - members will sing the Ukrainian national anthem

Food trucks will be stationed in Ballard Green, adjacent to the park, and include Waffle Cabin CT, Twins BBQ and Crazy Taco-Mex.

Other vendors who will host tables in the park include Savvi Lifestyle, Leslie Rocks, Miss Confident Boutique, Stacey’s Totally Baked, Art by Elisa, Poppin Flavorz, Allison Kramer Art & Design, Veronica’s Garden, and Ukrainian art and crafts by a variety of artists.

Raffle prizes include gift certificates for dinner for two at Terra Sole, Elements’ massage, tennis at Vista Tennis Club, Bella Home, A2 Salon, Tony’s Corner Deli, Parma Deli, Cellar XV, Tazza Cafe, C2 Education, Healing Touch Reiki, Posa Ristorante, Ross Bread, Adam Broderick, Tequila Escape, Audrey Road, Books on the Common, Miss Confident Boutique, and Early Bird Cafe.

All proceeds will go directly to humanitarian aid for the Ukrainian people. Donations will be accepted on site by cash, check, credit card and Venmo.