Ridgefield nonprofit's new event planner to bring back Sidewalk Sales and other downtown activities

RIDGEFIELD — The streets were packed, business owners had their doors open, and there was live music and food — That's what downtown Ridgefield looked like during Sidewalk Sales in years past. There hasn't been a Sidewalk Sales in recent years — and town resident Mike Liberta is determined to bring it back.
That's just one of his goals in his new position as event coordinator for the town. The paid, part-time, year-round position involves planning and organizing four annual events in town — Fall in Love with Ridgefield in October, the Holiday Stroll in December, the Spring Stroll in May and a Summer Festival in July — which will be combined with Sidewalk Sales.