Ridgefield ninth-grader creates comic for the Farm Sanctuary

RIDGEFIELD — Ridgefield High School ninth-grader Frankie Beldon, a member of the Youth Leadership Council at the Farm Sanctuary, took a creative route when deciding how to approach her advocacy project by creating a comic titled “The Adventures of Super-Moo! (and Lucille).”
“We encourage all of our members in the Youth Leadership Council to develop advocacy projects that excite them,” said council adviser Chloe Fuller. “At the beginning of the school year, I met with each YLC member to discuss their ideas for advocacy projects. I was elated when Frankie shared her idea to make a comic because we had never had a project like this come out of our program before. We ask all the students to think of projects they would like to develop, but Frankie's is uniquely creative.”