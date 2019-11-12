Ridgefield new business: Organika Kitchen opens on Main Street

Ridgefield’s newest restaurant Organika Kitchen opened its doors at 424 Main Street on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Owner Dimitri Pantzos is offering customers food from a plant-based kitchen that ranges from juices, to meals to snacks.

This will be the third Organika Kitchen location. Pantzos and his family also own the Organika Kitchen storefronts in Southport and New Canaan.

The menu, which caters to vegetarian and vegan diets, includes smoothies, juices, Acai Bowls, sandwiches, protein bowls, and a salad bar.

Pantzos is hiring for all positions in Ridgefield. Interested candidates should email dimitri@organikact.com.