Ridgefield new business: Miss Confident opens on Danbury Road

Miss Confident, a new boutique for tweens and teens, has opened in Ridgefield.

The new business offers a premium collection of stylish, tasteful, well-made clothing and gifts selected to inspire confidence in tween and teen girls.

Miss Confident specializes in dresses, special occasion wear and accessories, perfect for moving-up ceremonies, musical performances, family outings, holidays and anytime a girl wants to look a little fancy and feel confident.

Ridgefield resident Brooke Wyatt started Miss Confident with the mission to help girls feel good about themselves, as she saw firsthand how difficult it can be to find clothing to suit girls as they grow.

“As a mother of two middle school age daughters, it’s been challenging to find outfits for nicer occasions that are age-appropriate and that my daughters and I can agree on in style, quality and value,” she said. “My goal with Miss Confident is to provide our community with a wide selection of girls’ specialty wear and gifts and to make shopping a fun and positive experience.”

Miss Confident prioritizes giving back to the local community and supporting organizations focused on empowering girls and fostering self-confidence.

Miss Confident is a proud sponsor of LiveGirl, a Connecticut-based nonprofit organization that builds confident leaders, and its upcoming middle school leadership summit that will bring girls together from across Fairfield County.

Miss Confident is located in Ridgefield at 17 Danbury Road (Girolametti Court).

The business will host a grand opening ceremony Friday, Nov. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit missconfidentboutique.com or bwyatt@missconfidentboutique.com.