Ridgefield new business: Foxtrot Home hosts grand opening party Nov. 2

Foxtrot Home is celebrating the opening of its Ridgefield next weekend.

Foxtrot Home is hosting a grand opening of its new retail shop located at 622 Main Street in Ridgefield on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m.

Featured work will include: Foxtrot Home Antiques and Vintage, Autentico Paints USA, Nora Murphy of Nora Murphy Country House, Collin Robison of Hound House, plus more.

Prizes, raffles, food and beverages provided. Ribbon cutting will begin with the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce at 10:30 a.m.

Kristin Crump and Christopher Ambrosio, owners of Foxtrot Home, will be on-site discussing painting with Autentico, conducting painting and waxing demonstrations, assisting with color selections, discussing custom refinishing and design plus more.

Murphy, owner and creator of Nora Murphy Country House, will be at the shop discussing and signing her best-selling book Nora Murphy Country House & Style with a curated vignette of her popular Hunt Club. She is an award-winning blogger and interior designer. She is also the on-air lifestyle contributor on WFSB’s Better Connecticut program.

Robison and Trent DeBerry, founders of Hound House, will be on-site sharing the inspiration behind the Hound House olfactive catalog for their candles and soaps.

“We are thrilled to bring our love of eclectic and inspired interiors as well antique, vintage and authentic paint lines to the wonderful town of Ridgefield,” said Crump. “We are happy to highlight the work of our talented friends and colleagues as part of the artisan collective at Foxtrot Home.”

For more information on the business, visit www.foxtrothome.com.