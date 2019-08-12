Ridgefield native named leader at West Point

Maddie Burns, a 2016 Ridgefield High School graduate, was recently appointed 4th Regimental Command Sargent Major as part of the 2019 -2020 U.S. Military Academy cadet leadership positions in the chain of command for the 4,400-member West Point Corps of Cadets.

“The qualities, character and leadership these cadets display represent everything we strive to instill in all of our cadets,” said Col. Curtis Buzzard, the U.S. Military Academy Commandant of Cadets, in a press release announcing the new leadership positions. “These cadet-leaders embody the values of Duty, Honor, Country and each has demonstrated the ability to serve as a leader for the Corps of Cadets, our Army and nation with distinction.”

In addition to her academic and military duties at West Point, Burns has also continued her lacrosse career and was co-captain, starting goalie, and 2nd team All Patriot league goalie in a successful 2018- 2019 season which saw West Point going 14-5 and making it to the Patriot League semi-finals before losing to Navy.