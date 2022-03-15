Ridgefield native co-founds dating app, Fourplay, billed as social network for single friends March 15, 2022 Updated: March 15, 2022 4:13 p.m.
1 of9
Ridgefield High School graduate Danielle Dietzek has co-founded a mobile app, Fourplay, which allows singles to double date with their fellow single friends.
Danielle Dietzek / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
2 of9
Fourplay, a new mobile app, allows singles to double date with their fellow single friends.
Danielle Dietzek / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9
Fourplay, a new mobile app, allows singles to double date with their fellow single friends. Pictured is the profile screen.
Danielle Dietzek / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
5 of9
Ridgefield High School graduate Danielle Dietzek, left, has co-founded a mobile app, Fourplay, which allows singles to double date with their fellow single friends. She and fellow co-founder Julie Griggs, right, have professional backgrounds in the medical field.
Danielle Dietzek / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9
Fourplay, a new mobile app, allows singles to double date with their fellow single friends. Pictured is the matches screen.
Danielle Dietzek / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
8 of9
Fourplay, a new mobile app, allows singles to double date with their fellow single friends.
Danielle Dietzek / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
9 of9
Navigating the digital dating pool is hard to do without a pandemic, but a new mobile app is helping single people catch up in more ways than one.
Fourplay, a social network for singles, allows users to team up with their friends to create a shared profile and double date other single pairs for a more fun, lower-pressure and safer way to mix and mingle.