Ridgefield moms, volunteers transform Ridgebury Elementary School courtyard into beautified space Sep. 27, 2022 Updated: Sep. 27, 2022 3:18 p.m.
Before Ridgefield mothers Elizabeth Long and Jen D'amico set to work in cleaning up the courtyard in 2018, the Ridgebury Elementary School courtyard was overgrown with weeds and in need of maintenance.
Ridgebury Elementary School students pitched in to help clean up their school's courtyard.
Thanks to the efforts of three local Girl Scout troops, an array of Kindness Rocks can be found in the Ridgebury Elementary School courtyard.
Thanks to the efforts of three local Girl Scout troops, an array of Kindness Rocks can be found in the Ridgebury Elementary School courtyard.
With help from the Ridgefield community, three Girl Scout troops, the Ridgebury Elementary School PTA and other local families, the Ridgebury Elementary School courtyard was cleaned up and revamped just in time for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Having finished their clean-up project before the start of the 2022-23 school year, Ridgefield mothers Elizabeth Long and Jen D'amico had a "Welcome Back" sign hung up in the Ridgebury Elementary School courtyard for incoming students to see.
Using whatever materials they could find to fashion into flowers, Ridgefield mothers Elizabeth Long and Jen D'amico created a garden of up-cyling flowers in the Ridgebury Elementary School courtyard.
From left, Ridgefield mothers Elizabeth Long and Jen D'amico started working on cleaning up the Ridgebury Elementary School courtyard in 2018, finishing this September.
RIDGEFIELD — For years, Ridgebury Elementary School’s courtyard was what Jen D’amico described as “an unusable mess.”
But thanks to a pair of Ridgefield mothers, students and other community members, the courtyard underwent a significant face-lift in time for the start of the 2022-23 school year. Over four years, the volunteers removed trees and weeds before beautifying the space with up-cycled flowers, picnic tables and art projects.