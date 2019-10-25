Ridgefield moms buy West Lane Inn

The West Lane Inn has sold for $2,305,000. The West Lane Inn has sold for $2,305,000. Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield moms buy West Lane Inn 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The West Lane Inn has been sold.

Ridgefielders Christine Carnicelli and Danille Petrie officially purchased the two-acre property on Oct. 11 from long-time owner Debbie Prieger for $2,305,000.

Prieger put the historic boutique hotel on the market in May, with the main goal of selling it to someone who wanted to keep the property as an inn.

“Anyone who buys it is going to continue operating it as an inn,” Prieger told The Press in June.

Carnicelli and Petrie will fulfill that wish, and continue to operate the 18-room inn at 22 West Lane.

The property has been in Prieger’s family since 1972. Her mother converted the mansion, built in 1849, into an inn in 1978.

“I grew up next door at the house that’s now behind Bernard’s Restaurant [on West Lane],” Prieger told The Press. “... Ridgefield has been my physical address since I was two years old.”

“... It was previously run as boarding house before my mom turned it into an inn in 1978,” Prieger said. “It’s been an inn now for 41 years.”

Throughout the summer, Carnicelli and Petrie worked with Realtor Karla Murtaugh to purchase the property.

Bob Cascella, the property’s listing agent, told the Press on Friday that he was happy Prieger found local buyers who wanted to maintain the business.

“She wanted to keep it as an inn and we’ve reached that goal ... it’s really good for the town,” Cascella said.

Read more of this story in next week's Ridgefield Press.