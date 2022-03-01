Ridgefield mom inspires bill to support parents of stillborn children: ‘their babies count’

RIDGEFIELD — Almost five years after losing her daughter Iris on the same day she was born, resident Brittney Crystal is inspiring legislation that would offer other parents of stillborn children some respite.

A new bill introduced by state Rep. Aimee Berger-Girvalo, D-Ridgefield, is seeking to provide a $2,500 refundable tax credit for parents who experience a stillbirth.

Unlike other children who die in their first year, stillborns are not recognized as dependents under state tax law, depriving families of support to mitigate the costs associated with medical care, burial and recovery, the bill reads.

Berger-Girvalo said the state averages about 150 stillbirths per year. There were nearly 23,000 babies who were stillborn across the United States in 2017, according to the Star Legacy Foundation.

Stillbirth tax credits are on the books in Minnesota and Louisiana; Connecticut joins more than a half dozen states working toward similar legislation. A public hearing for the bill is scheduled for this week.

Crystal founded The Iris Fund in July 2017, just two days after her daughter’s death. The organization provides catalytic funding to eliminate preterm birth through research that discovers the triggers of labor, according to its website.

The first 72 hours after Iris died were marked by a stream of unforeseen questions Crystal never thought she’d have to answer.

“You get hit with the reality that you have a room … that’s ready for a child that’s not coming home, and you’ve shelled out all that money already,” she said. “You get hit with the doctors telling you they would like you to spend money on additional genetic testing to make sure that you can have any subsequent pregnancies … which is also very difficult.”

According to a 2019 Vox article, the average cost of a stillbirth delivery is more than $750 higher than that of the average live birth. Funeral and burial arrangements can range from $3,000 to $4,000, Crystal said, and families can also incur additional costs from seeking grief counseling.

“It can easily add up to tens of thousands of dollars in expenses,” Berger-Girvalo said. The tax credit “allows for some … relief for the parents who are experiencing this tremendous financial burden on top of the devastating loss.”

The bill also seeks to provide parity for stillborn children under the law and raise awareness of what remains a taboo subject in society. Before her stillbirth, Crystal had never met anyone who experienced a similar loss. Afterwards, however, she met multiple people who willingly shared their stories of stillbirth or miscarriage with her, she said.

“What this legislation does from a psychosocial perspective … is that it shines a light in a very dark space,” she added. “I think about a woman in a hospital bed, and at the moment that she’s gonna suffer her worst loss, she’s gonna find out that at least there’s a little padding upfront to help her address the really critical needs.

“We can’t fix it all, but this helps mitigate it,” she continued. “It’s the state’s way of telling moms that they matter, and it’s the state way of telling them that their babies count.”

The public hearing for the bill is Thursday. Those who wish to testify during the hearing must sign up by 3 p.m. Wednesday. To sign up, click here.

