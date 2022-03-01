Ridgefield mom inspires bill to support parents of stillborn children: ‘their babies count’
A Ridgefield mother who suffered a stillbirth is advocating for a tax credit at the state level, which would relieve families in similar situations of some of the financial burden that accompanies the loss. Pictured, runners supporting The Iris Fund at the Ridgefield Half Marathon.
Brittney Crystal, of Ridgefield, is advocating for a tax credit at the state level, which would relieve families in similar situations of some of the financial burden that accompanies the loss. Pictured, Crystal holds her daughter, Opal.
RIDGEFIELD — Almost five years after losing her daughter Iris on the same day she was born, resident Brittney Crystal is inspiring legislation that would offer other parents of stillborn children some respite.
A new bill introduced by state Rep. Aimee Berger-Girvalo, D-Ridgefield, is seeking to provide a $2,500 refundable tax credit for parents who experience a stillbirth.