Ridgefield might have the oldest Norway maple in CT. This plan preserves it.

RIDGEFIELD — A Norway maple tree believed to be centuries old is an iconic part of the landscape at the Ridgefield Guild of Artists. If one were to pull in to its parking lot at the end of Halpin Lane, they’d stare agape at its massive trunk and expansive network of branches.
Efforts will be taken to preserve the tree once the town begins construction on a new parking lot at Halpin, which will accommodate future visitors of the guild, the Ridgefield Theater Barn and the Ridgefield Rail Trail, among other entities.