RIDGEFIELD — The highlight of 12-year-old Matthew Ktorides' school day is spending time with the dogs that visit Scotts Ridge Middle School.

"They're fun to have around and they're relaxing and they make me happy," said Matthew. "I pet the dog when I'm taking math tests. Also, I read to them every day when I'm in reading class."

Matthew interacts with dogs at his school through a program that uses dogs from Guiding Eyes for the Blind, which trains dogs to lead the blind and visually impaired. Several staff members at the school raise the dogs as their pets.

The dogs in the program, which has been held for about six years at the school, are either currently working as breeders at Guiding Eyes or are retired from Guiding Eyes.

They serve in many capacities at the school, said Lisa Frese, assistant principal, who raises one of the dogs. "They're kind of the Scotts Ridge mascots," she said.

"The dogs that come to school are all owned by either myself or one of our school counselors or the school psychologist. They live in our house and come to work with us every day," Frese said.

There are usually four dogs in the school every day — one goes to each sixth grade team. The other two stay in the school office and are on call for other classes.

"The dogs offer comfort and emotional support," Frese said. "If we have really shy students or a new students, we might have the students walk the dog at recess so that other kids will naturally gravitate towards them."

The dogs are targeted toward sixth grade because it's a tough age, she said.

"As they transition to the middle school, they have anxiety or they're a little shy or nervous and the dogs provide a lot of comfort," she said.

The program began as an after school club "and was such a success when we saw how much the kids and teachers loved it," that it became a full time program, Frese said.

Dogs bring academic, emotional benefits

When they're in the classroom, students take turns with who gets to be next to the dog. The dog might stand with students as they present, wander around the classroom, or sit at the tables with students.

"They're (students) really diplomatic about it and really good about sharing and taking turns," Frese said.

The dogs are also used to comfort kids when they take tests or if they need extra help.

"We have small group reading instruction for kids with dyslexia," Frese said. "They're usually uncomfortable reading aloud but they'll read aloud to the dog."

She said there are many students who need extra time in the morning to adjust to the school setting — and the dogs help with that, too.

"We have so many kids that for them, that time in the morning with the dogs to settle them down and get their hugs and their kisses — makes a difference in starting their day on a really positive note," she said.

If students are upset or are crying, "the dogs will be quietly sitting at their feet or quietly sitting by their side. And we'll say, 'Why don't you take a minute and pet the dog. You can't yell or scream or cry because you're scaring them' — and they calm right down."

Students who need to get energy out can take the dog for a run around the field.

All the dogs in the program are black or yellow Labrador retrievers between 18 months and 6 years old.

There is no cost of the program to the school. Guiding Eyes pays for all the dogs' medical bills.

"We just supply their food treats and leashes," Frese said. "When they retire from Guiding Eyes, medically you take on that medical piece as well."

She said the dogs are always happy to be involved with the children.

"With Guiding Eyes, they were bred to be working dogs. If they are not doing anything, they're not happy," Frese said. "When they're doing everything, they're really happy."

Frese said the program has proven to have enormous benefits to the students.

"We do a lot in terms of social-emotional programming and social-emotional support for kids. We have a really positive school culture. But I would say of all of the things that we've done, this has been the biggest impact by far in terms of meeting all of the kids' needs, whatever they might be."

She added the program has a potential to expand in the future.

"Right now, Scotts Ridge is the only school that's doing it, but we do bring our dogs to the other schools," Frese said. "For instance, when that really tragic death of the East Ridge (Middle School) student Logon (Hale) happened last year, we brought the dogs over for comfort. I bring the dogs to Scotland Elementary School Halloween parade every year. If they have different school events, they'll go to the other schools events as well."