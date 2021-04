RIDGEFIELD — The East Ridge Middle School student council recently sponsored its first Spirit Week.

Over the course of five days, students competed against each other in a variety of challenges, including grade-level fundraisers in which students purchased bandannas that matched their class’ spirit color. The proceeds from those sales, as well as additional donations, raised more than $1,300 for three charities.

The sixth grade’s contributions benefited the Danbury Animal Welfare Society, the seventh grade’s contributions benefited The Fragile X Foundation and the eight grade benefited Ridgefield Social Services.

“It was great to help out local charities in a fun event for the whole school to participate in,” student council member Nate Black said.

“It was really fun to organize something for students and staff while giving back to the community,” student council member Mae Carpenter added.

At the end of the week, the sixth-graders were declared the winners and received East Ridge’s coveted school spirit stick.

“I thought that Spirit Week added energy to the school, which we needed while still doing hybrid school,” student council member Andrew Pearl said.