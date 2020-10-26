Ridgefield middle and high schoolers to learn at home

RIDGEFIELD — Middle and high school students will be learning at home for two weeks after four positive tests for COVID-19 over the weekend and general uptick in cases throughout the region.

Elementary school students are being split into groups, with half attending class Monday and Tuesday, half attending class Thursday and Friday, and all learning at home on Wednesday so schools can be cleaned.

It’s a switch from a “low risk” to a “moderate risk” model for the school district’s operations, following a couple of weeks with numerous incidents of potential exposures, mostly as a result of people in various schools’ communities testing positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent of Schools Susie Da Silva announced the changes in an email to students’ families and staff members about 1:20 Monday afternoon, Oct. 26.

Da Silva explained that all students in the middle and high schools will have at least two weeks of remote learning — no students going into the school buildings — before a potential transition back to a hybrid model similar to what’s being used in the elementary schools.

“While the entire district has transitioned to the moderate-risk scenario, our middle and high schools will implement a temporary remote learning model for students for the next two weeks,” Da Silva said.

The earliest middle and high school students may return to in-person learning is Tuesday, Nov. 10.

“Our Director of Public Health has recommended that we reduce the density of the population inside these schools given the events of the last three days,” Da Silva wrote.

An exception is being made for special education students with “Individual Education Plans” (IEPs) who may attend elementary schools four days a week if their parents prefer.

“Elementary students with IEPs are offered the opportunity to attend school in person for the four days of the hybrid model,” Da Silva wrote.

Faculty and staff will be in schools Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with all working remotely on Wednesday.

“Parameters will be implemented to limit faculty and staff exposure and interaction with one another,” Da Silva wrote.

Da Silva wrote that the decision has been made collaboratively with the Ridgefield Director of Public Health, Ed Briggs, and our District Medical Advisor, Dr. James Ahern.

As of Saturday — when the schools announced that 34 students and eight teachers would be asked to quarantine as the result of the COVID-19 case that came to light at East Ridge Middle School — the number people told to quarantine in the last few weeks as a result of potential exposures through the Ridgefiled Public Schools was 108, with 95 of them students and also 13 staff members.

There were then three more cases — all at either East Ridge and Scotts Ridge Middle School schools — announced on Sunday, with the number of people being told to quarantine to be announced.