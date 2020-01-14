Ridgefield man, driving below speed limit on Route 7, charged with DUI

DUI on Route 7

A Pine Mountain Road man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Route 7 on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 3:12 a.m.

Ridgefield police said Robert Campbell, 48, was driving northbound and driving slower than the posted speed limit.

According to a report, an officer followed Campbell’s vehicle and reported that the vehicle was being driven erratically.

The driver, Campbell, was unable to perform the field sobriety tests, the report said, and he was arrested and charged with drunk driving and failure to drive in the right lane.

He posted a $100 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Jan. 22.