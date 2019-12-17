https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Ridgefield-man-charged-with-disorderly-conduct-at-14913524.php
Ridgefield man charged with disorderly conduct at Tequila Escape
A Glenbrook Court man was charged with disorderly conduct and interfering with the duties of a police officer at Tequila Escape on Main Street on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 1:26 a.m.
Ridgefield police said Timothy Quigley, 29, was being unruly and harassing employees and customers inside the restaurant.
According to a report, Quigley refused to leave the establishment and was uncooperative with police.
He was placed in custody and transported to police headquarters for processing.
He was released on a promise to appear in court on Dec. 19.
View Comments