Ridgefield man charged with disorderly conduct at Tequila Escape

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield man charged with disorderly conduct at Tequila Escape 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A Glenbrook Court man was charged with disorderly conduct and interfering with the duties of a police officer at Tequila Escape on Main Street on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 1:26 a.m.

Ridgefield police said Timothy Quigley, 29, was being unruly and harassing employees and customers inside the restaurant.

According to a report, Quigley refused to leave the establishment and was uncooperative with police.

He was placed in custody and transported to police headquarters for processing.

He was released on a promise to appear in court on Dec. 19.