Police: Ridgefield man found trespassing at Planet Pizza

Planet Pizza on Main Street in Ridgefield.

A Farm Hill Road man was arrested for trespassing in the first degree at Planet Pizza on Main Street Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Ridgefield police said Michael Shockley, 38, entered the premise after being previously posted off that location.

According to a report, police determined the man had violated a written notice that banned him from the premise.

The man was released with a promise to appear in court on Oct. 2.