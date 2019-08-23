https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Ridgefield-man-arrested-for-trespassing-at-Gulf-14373332.php
Ridgefield man arrested for trespassing at Gulf station
A South Shore Drive man was arrested for criminal trespass in the first degree at the Gulf station on Danbury Road around 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18.
Ridgefield police said the man, 20, was arrested after violating a restriction notice from an earlier incident.
According to a report, the suspect had been posted off the property on Nov. 10, 2017. He violated that order when he returned to the store, police said.
The man was issued a midsummer summons and was released on a promise to appear in court.
He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, Aug. 29.
