  • The Gulf station on Danbury Road in Ridgefield. Photo: Mapquest.com

    Photo: Mapquest.com
A South Shore Drive man was arrested for criminal trespass in the first degree at the Gulf station on Danbury Road around 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18.

Ridgefield police said the man, 20, was arrested after violating a restriction notice from an earlier incident.

According to a report, the suspect had been posted off the property on Nov. 10, 2017. He violated that order when he returned to the store, police said.

The man was issued a midsummer summons and was released on a promise to appear in court.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, Aug. 29.