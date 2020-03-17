Ridgefield library offers online books, music, video

The Ridgefield Library announced its plans for serving the public while the coronavirus has the library building closed.

The library addressed the public in a release Monday in which Library Director Brenda J. McKinley outlines plans and answers questions users may have. The library’s release follows:

Ridgefield Library takes the health and safety of our community and staff very seriously. In light of Governor Lamont’s March 12, 2020 Executive Order and to protect our patrons, staff and volunteers the Library has decided to close as of March 13 until further notice, to facilitate social distancing. Our cleaning service will be completing a deep clean of the Library building over this weekend. We know this is an unprecedented time, and you have lots of questions about how this will work.

When will you reopen? We do not yet know, but we will follow best practices advised by state and local officials. Given that this situation is evolving, our services may be subject to change as well. We will continue to keep in touch with email updates, so please be sure to join our email list, and check our website for current information: www.ridgefieldlibrary.org

How can I contact you? Beginning on Monday, March 16, 2020 our staff will be answering our phones and emails on Mondays through Fridays, from 9am - 5pm. Please reach out: For the Adult Services, call 203-438-2282 x12004 or referencedesk@ridgefieldlibrary.org For the Children’s Services, call 203-438-2282 x12002 or children@ridgefieldlibrary.org For Circulation, call 203-439-2282 x 12003 or circulationdesk@ridgefieldlibrary.org For Development, call 203-438-2282 x11029 or lmbubniak@ridgefieldlibrary.org

What do we do about items currently checked out? The Library will forgive all late fines accrued during this time and will add a grace period to all due dates. Our outdoor book return is still open 24 hours per day, and you are welcome to return your materials there if you chose to. Please know that you do not need to return Library items at this time.

Can we borrow new items while you are closed? The Library has online resources available for all ages 24/7 on our website: www.ridgefieldlibrary.org. Free with your Ridgefield Library Card, you have access to downloadable eBooks & eAudiobooks, streaming video & music, language learning, educational & research databases and much more.

If you have something on Hold that is here waiting for you, you will be able to pick that item up when we re-open. I don’t have a Library Card! Can I get one? Yes! Please use our Get A Library Card link on our website. Our Circulation staff will create a temporary Library Card for Ridgefield residents and get you a barcode that you can use to access online resources. Once the Library re-opens, we’ll ask you to come in to complete the registration and get your physical card.

Thank you for your patience as we continue to work through this together as a community.