Ridgefield junior takes first place in music competition

Ridgefield High School junior Evelyn Carr has been selected as a first place winner in the 2020 Rondo Young Artist Vanguard Music Competition. Rondo Young Artist is an international concert presentation that encourages young musicians to further their talents and foster their love of music.

Carr has won first place in several competitions, including the Forte International Music Competition and the NY Lyric Opera National Vocal Competition. Her career includes performances at venues such as Carnegie Hall, Yankee Stadium, Chelsea Opera, Westchester Broadway Theatre, and Juilliard’s Paul Hall at Lincoln Center.

She studies music and voice at The Juilliard School in the pre-college division with voice teacher Lorraine Nubar.