Nineteen properties worth a total of $15,204,500 changed hands in deeds filed with Ridgefield Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30.

5 Richardson Drive: Richard K. Panish and Ellen S. Panish to Hunter Malick and Melissa Malick, $428,000.

65 Peaceable Ridge Road: Vinent Falotico to Jonathan Tropper and Stephanie Abram, $3,800,000.

500 Main Street Unit 5: Jeffrey S. Bornstein and Jill M. Bornstein to Donna Blevins Narcisco, irrevocable trust, $1,775,000.

86 Old Mountain West Road: O P Investments LLC to Lee Manning Vogelstein, $699,000.

214 Mamanasco Road: William Ghitis to Emre Marcelli and Solita Marcelli, $1,096,200.

5 Melon Lane: Brenda A. Macmillian to Nikol Oz Avaliani, $156,500.

25 Harvey Road: Frank W. Lancaster, Bernice B. Lancaster, and Frank W. Lancaster Jr., agent, to Sebastian Jankowski and Aneta Jankowski, $375,000.

34 Limestone Terrace: Hakki I. Akbulak and Rita Donnerstag to Patrick M. Brennan and Amanda C. Brennan, $1,165,000.

164 Florida Road: Suzanee Garrett to Florida Road LLC, $0.

134 Peaceable Ridge Road: John Schmidt and Rose Schmidt to Emma K. Markley and Jessica Zimmerman, $640,000.

20 Bryon Avenue: Angela McCluskey to Tracy L. Omahony, $585,000.

12 Cranberry Lane: Jason Parrish and Melissa Parrish to Alex Reitman and Katie Reitman, $575,000.

264 Old Sib Road: Seth D. Balasny to Timothy Cope and Jennifer Cope, $380,000.

32 Hull Place: Jeffrey Blustein and Leslie E. Teichgraeber to Michael D. Collura and Carrie A. Collura, $895,000.

6 Power Horn Drive: Daniel Conte and Melissa Conte to Alan Bozian and Jennifer Bozian, $1,200,000.

30 Rustic Road: Matthew Parillo and Emily Robertson to Peter J. Dunlop, $210,000.

195 Old Branchville Road: A.J. Dimattia and Judith A. Dimattia to Charlotte D. Wray, $955,000.

80 Silver Spring Road: Sam Bodeur, Magan S. Bodeur and Dom Chieffalo, agent, to Lindsay S. Breekland, $865,000.

80 Silver Spring Road: Lindsay S. Breekland to Eric Breekland and Lindsay S. Breekland, $0, was a warranty, and is now a quitclaim.