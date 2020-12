Contributed photo

Sixty-three properties worth a total of $45,684,762 changed hands in deeds filed with Ridgefield Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, and Nov. 16 to Nov. 30.

5 Cavalry Court: Peter L. Klemm and Karen L. Klemm to Nicholas J. Skirkanich and Laura Skirkanich, $859,000.