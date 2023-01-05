Ridgefield couple loses 'perfect' home of 25 years in fire: 'Just miraculous that we weren't there'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
RIDGEFIELD — When Eliza Shanley looks back on the fire that destroyed her home of 25 years on the night after Christmas, she said she mainly feels grateful — since she said possessions can always be replaced, but people can't.
"In my life I've had more experiences than things, and experiences don't burn away in a fire," said Shanley, about the blaze that broke out at her home on Shadblow Hill Road. "While I'll miss photographs or mementos that remind me of those experiences ... our life has been shaped by the experiences we've had more than anything else."